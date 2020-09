'Make 48' airing Saturday

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:53s - Published 5 minutes ago

Make 48, which was filmed in Kansas City, airs this weekend.

NEW THIS MORNINGWE'RE FOLLOWING UP ONA STORY WE FIRST TOLDYOU IN MARCH - BEFORETHE PANDEMIC.THE REALITY SHOWSMAKE 48 FILMED ITSLATEST SEASON HERE INKANSAS CITY.THE FIRST EPISODE AIRSTOMORROW.IN THE SHOW - TEAMS HAD48 HOURS TO COME UPWITH AN INVENTION.THERE WAS ANELEMENTARY SCHOOLSTUDENT FROM KANSASCITY COMPETING ON ATEAM WITH HER MOM ANDTEACHERS.SHE TOLD US HEREXPERIENCE MAKES HERWANT TO INVENT MORETHINGS.DiEerin Jamison // Make48ContestantSI"m still really inspired.Righnow we"re making something inmy classroom right now.

I wasthinking of a way to stop gunviolence.

Making a mask and putatiny camera in it.DIEERINCOULDN'T TELL US IF HERTEAM WON THECOMPETITION...SO YOU'LL HAVE TOWATCH THE SEIRES FORYOURSELF.EPISODE ONE AIRSSATURDAY NIGHT AT