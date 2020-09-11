This restaurant in southern India's Coimbatore is entirely run by transgender staff and it is set to open a second store.

This restaurant in central India is run entirely by transgender staff

This restaurant in southern India's Coimbatore is entirely run by transgender staff and it is set to open a second store.

Covai Trans Kitchen is run by a group of 10 transgender people who came together when many of their community lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

Speaking to local media, Sangeetha, Coimbatore District Transgender Association president, said: “Catering is our primary business.

But due to Covid-19, many of the restaurants where our community members were working had been closed.

They were jobless.

So, we thought we should open a small kitchen that would beneficial to everyone.

Through the Transgender Association of Coimbatore, ten of our members have joined here.

The kitchen is run entirely by them right from preparing the food, to packaging and delivery.” Due to the restaurant's popularity, the staff intend to open a second store according to reports.

This footage was filmed on September 9.