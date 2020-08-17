NHS tracing app to launch in England and Wales later this month

The number of people that can attend social gatherings will be slashed to sixin England following a rise in coronavirus cases across the UK. From Monday,people will not be allowed to meet in large groups at private homes, parks,pubs and restaurants, although there are some exemptions. It comes afterEngland's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientificadviser Sir Patrick Vallance agreed urgent action is needed after the numberof daily positive cases rose to almost 3,000. Meanwhile, in Scotland, up toeight people are allowed to meet indoors, while groups of 15 from up to fivehouseholds are permitted outdoors, but people should maintain a socialdistance. In Wales, up to 30 people can meet outdoors and in Northern Irelandthe number is 15.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
Shoppers stocked up on food and there were long queues for Covid-19 testing asthe Welsh county borough of Caerphilly prepared to go into local lockdown,following a “significant rise” in coronavirus cases. From 6pm on Tuesday,people will not be allowed to enter or leave the area without a reasonableexcuse, the Welsh Government said. There have been 133 new Covid-19 cases inCaerphilly county borough over the past seven days, equivalent to a rate of55.4 cases per 100,000 population.This is the highest rate in Wales and one ofthe highest in the UK – and case numbers are expected to rise, the WelshGovernment said.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published
Professor Susan Michie, who sits on the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), has criticised the latest rules on Covid-19 as 'complex and confusing' with some that "make no sense". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar met Pune district officials to discuss the Covid crisis. Pune recorded 4,935 new Covid cases on Friday and remains the worst affected city with over 2,11,225 cases. Ajit Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of Pune district, took stock of the situation and discussed the way forward to tackle the crisis. Pawar reportedly called for smooth functioning of the jumbo hospitals in Pune and asked officials to ensure that there was no shortage of oxygen cylinders wherever needed. There are a total of 10,799 active cases in hospitals and 2,380 are under home isolation currently. Earlier in the week, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar had also held meetings with health officials to discuss the Covid issue. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had also attended one of the meeting with Shard the NCP Chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Meanwhile Maharashtra has a cumulative count of 9,90,795, including 28,282 deaths, 7,00,715 patients discharged and 2,61,432 active cases. Watch the full video for all the latest updates from India’s worst Covid hit city.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:00Published
Speaking on the private schools planning to charge COVID fees in Karnataka when the schools reopen, state Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on September 11 stated that the government will take adequate actions against it. He said, "This is very strange. In the name of COVID, they should reduce the fees, not levy more. I am going to take adequate actions against it." The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka mount to 4,30,947.
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:08Published
Tweets about this
Their mum Coronavirus: England and Wales' contact-tracing app gets launch date.
Is this actually an NHS app - which ought to… https://t.co/T2CqeAE493 14 seconds ago
Euan Anderssonn RT @ScottLMcLean: Thursday’s successful launch of the Scottish COVID-19 contact tracing app was barely mentioned on UK BBC news & even on S… 30 seconds ago
Jon Swift England and Wales' contact-tracing app gets launch date
I still wonder why we couldn't have the same one as Scotla… https://t.co/N6bTNHxqxG 1 minute ago
The People's Forum Check out "Coronavirus: England and Wales' contact-tracing app gets launch date" on People's Forum: https://t.co/8TXuOnadIX 2 minutes ago
Corona Update Bot RT @Ryan_Browne_: England and Wales’ contact tracing app will launch on Sept. 24, the government has announced. Pubs, restaurants and cinem… 3 minutes ago