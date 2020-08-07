Equity gauges end flat amid gloomy investor sentiment

Equity benchmark indices closed at near-flat levels on September 11 as investors remained cautious about adverse news flow of Covid-19 vaccine trials, simmering India-China geopolitical tensions and a sharp sell-off in US equities.

The BSE S-P Sensex closed 14 points or 0.04 per cent higher at 38,855 while the Nifty 50 gained by 15 points or 0.13 per cent at 11,464.

Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were flat except for Nifty IT which gained by 1.3 per cent.Among stocks, Wipro advanced by 2.8 per cent to Rs 292.55 per share while Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services moved up by 1.8 per cent and 1.7 per cent respectively.