Nursing students protest outside State Health Minister's residence in Patna Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:11s - Published 5 minutes ago Nursing students protest outside State Health Minister's residence in Patna Student Union of General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) carried out a protest in Patna on September 11. The protest was done outside State Health Minister Mangal Pandey's residence. One of the students said, "We want our final year exams and result to be conducted on time." 0

Patna Metropolis in :Bihar, India



Workers of Patna Municipal Corporation staged protests against state government in the capital city. They demonstrated against several decisions of the govt including that to stop availing services of daily-wage sanitation workers. They raised slogans during the protests. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22 Published on January 1, 1970 RJD, SP and Congress protest over unemployment by lighting lamps, candles



The opposition parties lit lamps and candles to mark protest over issue of unemployment in the country. In Patna, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, Tejashwi Yadav lit lamps along with his mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi. On other hand, Samajwadi and Congress party lit candles over government's 'inability' to provide jobs to youth in Lucknow. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:56 Published on January 1, 1970

