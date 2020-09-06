UP did over 1.5 lakh tests in last 24 hours, positivity rate at 4.14%: Govt

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary for Health Department, Amit Mohan Prasad, on September 11 informed about the development which the state government made in regards to COVID-19 testing.

He informed that total 1,50,652 tests were done in last 24 hours which include 50,000 tests done by government-run RTPCR labs.

76 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in 24 hours, Prasad added.

He also emphasised on the positivity rate of Uttar Pradesh which is 4.14 per cent.