LG Manoj Sinha launches village-level redressal portal in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched a public grievance redressal in the valley.

The name of the grievance redressal is JK i-grams, (Jammu - Kashmir integrated grievance redress and monitoring system).

Sinha said, "We are starting public grievance redressal called JK i-grams in Srinagar, Jammu and Reasi.

It will be in place in every village before October 2.

J-K will be first UT to be linked with Centre's CPgram."