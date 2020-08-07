LG Manoj Sinha launches village-level redressal portal in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj SInha conducted a survey to assess the flood situation in the state. Sinha, along with officials, reviewed the wmergency response mechanism. Heavy rainfall battered several parts of Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir. Many roads in Kashmir were also blocked. Landslides were reported in Reasi district due to rainfall. The road was later cleared following the landslide.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inspected flood preparedness in Srinagar on August 28. He also reviewed Emergency Response Mechanism. LG directed assessment of damages due to rain and expedition of Jhelum Flood Mitigation works under PM's Development Package.
Youth in Kashmir valley are setting examples and Javaid Masoodi from Budgam's Chadoora district is one among them. Floriculture officer at the Mughal Garden in Srinagar, Javaid Masoodi qualified for the job in 2010 after he passed the Public Service Commission exam at a much younger age than others who had previously qualified.He studied at the Jammu and Kashmir Sainik School till Class 12 and then did BSc at the Sher-E-Kashmir University of Agriculture Science and Technology (SKUAST). Then worked as an agricultural officer for five years after that but later took the public service commission exam and qualified as an in-service candidate. His parents were particular about his studies and and never compromised on him and his brother's schooling.He also talked about future of commercial floriculture and self employment in this industry "There are several entrepreneur development and self-employment schemes. We need to inculcate the culture of self-sufficiency. The government here is already over-burdened and doesn't have the capacity to take care of so many people. These things have to be explored," said Masoodi while talking to ANI.
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel found a tunnel in Samba in Jammu Kashmir. Tunnel starts in Pakistan along the border and ends in Samba, according to BSF IG NS Jamwal. "This tunnel is around 150 yards long from the zero line. "The mouth of the tunnel was properly reinforced by sandbags with proper marking of Pakistan," said BSF IG.
Indian Army's Chinar 9 Jawan club is helping youth develop skills amid COVID-19 crisis in JandK's Baramulla. Army's Club in Baramulla District is imparting skill in computer courses, fashion designing, personality developments, and other courses. This club provides latest technology equipments to students at very low cost.
Following heavy rains in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, multiple rivers were flooded in the state. An alert was issued by the police for the locals to not move close to any water body. As per a weather advisory issued by the Meteorological Department in Jammu and Kashmir, "widespread moderate rainfall" is likely across JandK for 72 hours. Reasi SSP, Rashmi Wazir said, "Keeping in view all this, an alert is issued and people are advised not to move close to any water body. Besides, in case of any emergency, people can contact the officers and helpline numbers of police across Reasi."
The construction of a new Public Health Centre (PHC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district has been the latest to join the fleet of new initiatives by the Union Territory's government for the welfare of the people. Construction for the new PHC is underway in the Mattan village, one of the important blocks of Anantnag, about 70 kilometers from Srinagar city. The construction of the PHC had started over two years ago. Locals hailed the initiative and thanked the UT govt. With construction of PHC, locals will be able to get proper health-care facilities in the village itself.
Kuldeep Handoo, a Wushu coach was conferred with the esteemed Dronacharya Award on August 29. He is the first person from the valley to receive the coveted award. 11-time national champion Kuldeep Handoo, has trained several Asiad and World Championship medallists in his career. Speaking to ANI, he said, "I was born in Srinagar. After our migration to Jammu in 1990, my parents went through financial difficulties. Initially, I learnt taekwondo and then switched to Wushu."
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha offered prayers at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on Friday. Sinha prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the union territory. The LG was accompanied..
Former Union minister Manoj Sinha was on Friday was sworn in as the new lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the first political leader to take charge of the union territory. The 61-year-old, who..
