Turkey blasts 'arrogant' Macron amid Eastern Med crisis talks

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:37s - Published
Turkey blasts 'arrogant' Macron amid Eastern Med crisis talks

Turkey blasts 'arrogant' Macron amid Eastern Med crisis talks

Turkey responds to French leader, who earlier criticised Erdogan over Ankara's conduct in Mediterranean and Libya.


