Turkey blasts 'arrogant' Macron amid Eastern Med crisis talks

The navies of Turkey and Greece are both at sea and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis are blaming each other for the worsening relations.View on euronews
Enes Kanter has lost his Turkish citizenship, all contact with his family andreceives weekly death threats – and all because of a tweet. When the BostonCeltics star criticised Turkey's president Recep Erdogan in 2013, his socialmedia post sparked a chain reaction that has left him stateless for threeyears and saw his father imprisoned. The 28-year-old stood up for free speechand paid a harrowing price, but has explained to the PA news agency in a wide-ranging interview how fighting injustice is more important than ever before.
