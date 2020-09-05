Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 20 Most Heroic Characters of All Time

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 24:14s - Published
Top 20 Most Heroic Characters of All Time

Top 20 Most Heroic Characters of All Time

Protagonists are a dime a dozen, but these are the ones that truly inspire.

For this list, we’ll be looking at heroes from across all forms of popular media, including film, television, video games, comic books and more.

Protagonists are a dime a dozen, but these are the ones that truly inspire.

For this list, we’ll be looking at heroes from across all forms of popular media, including film, television, video games, comic books and more.

Our countdown includes Batman, Captain America, Frodo Baggins, Harry Potter, Goku, and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Video Game Monster Hunters [Video]

Top 10 Video Game Monster Hunters

It’s time to slay some beasts. For this list, we’ll be looking at characters from across the history of video games who spend their time hunting and slaying terrible creatures, be it professionally..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:52Published
Top 20 Creepiest Characters of All Time [Video]

Top 20 Creepiest Characters of All Time

These characters left a lasting, creepy impression. For this list, we’ll be looking at the creepiest and most unsettling characters from all media.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 22:03Published
Top 10 Best Glee Characters [Video]

Top 10 Best Glee Characters

The best "Glee" characters made for an amazing ensemble. For this list, we’ll be looking at all the most entertaining and well-written characters from Glee, from those we loved to those we loved to..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:02Published