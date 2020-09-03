Castle High School's Football Team Returns

Global  
 

After being sidelined due to COVID-19, the Castle Knights are returning to action on Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

Also new this morning -- after being sidelined because of covid-19 the*castle knights -- will return to action tonight.

Last week's*home opener against bosse was canceled due to a positive case within the football program.

The school principal sent a letter explaining the decision was made in the interest of both schools.

You can catch the knights as they take on the harrison warriors.

Kick off is set for 7:00 at romain stadium,.




