Castle High School's Football Team Returns
After being sidelined due to COVID-19, the Castle Knights are returning to action on Friday night at 7:00 p.m.
Last week's*home opener against bosse was canceled due to a positive case within the football program.
The school principal sent a letter explaining the decision was made in the interest of both schools.
You can catch the knights as they take on the harrison warriors.
Kick off is set for 7:00 at romain stadium,.