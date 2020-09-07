UK, Japan strike first post-Brexit trade deal

Business minister Nadhim Zahawi says the government is committed to the Withdrawal Agreement and Northern Ireland protocol following a deadlock on Brexit talks with EU negotiators.
The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has departed London amid a deadlock in Brexit talks, after Brussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of the Withdrawal Agreement.
Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU are hanging in the balance afterBrussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of theWithdrawal Agreement. At a stormy meeting in London..
