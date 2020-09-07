Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK, Japan strike first post-Brexit trade deal

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:30s - Published
UK, Japan strike first post-Brexit trade deal

UK, Japan strike first post-Brexit trade deal

The UK and Japan have agreed a free trade deal, marking the first such post-Brexit agreement.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Minister hails ‘historic moment’ as UK secures free trade agreement with Japan

 The UK has secured its first major post-Brexit trade deal after reaching an agreement with Japan which will boost trade by an estimated £15 billion...
WorldNews
UK and Japan agree free trade agreement [Video]

UK and Japan agree free trade agreement

The UK has secured its first major post-Brexit trade deal after signing anagreement with Japan which will boost trade by an estimated £15 billion.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Government 'committed' to Withdrawal Agreement [Video]

Government 'committed' to Withdrawal Agreement

Business minister Nadhim Zahawi says the government is committed to the Withdrawal Agreement and Northern Ireland protocol following a deadlock on Brexit talks with EU negotiators. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published
Michel Barnier departs London amid Brexit deadlock [Video]

Michel Barnier departs London amid Brexit deadlock

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has departed London amid a deadlock in Brexit talks, after Brussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of the Withdrawal Agreement. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | UK agrees first major post-Brexit trade deal with Japan

News24.com | UK agrees first major post-Brexit trade deal with Japan Britain on Friday said it had secured its first major post-Brexit trade agreement - a free trade deal...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Just-Auto


Minister hails ‘historic moment’ as UK secures free trade agreement with Japan

Minister hails ‘historic moment’ as UK secures free trade agreement with Japan The UK has secured its first major post-Brexit trade deal after reaching an agreement with Japan...
WorldNews - Published

UK and Japan agree free trade agreement

The UK has secured its first major post-Brexit trade deal after signing an agreement with Japan which...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Liz Truss hails 'British-shaped' trade deal with Japan [Video]

Liz Truss hails 'British-shaped' trade deal with Japan

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss has hailed a new "British-shaped" trade deal with Japan. It is the first trade deal the UK has struck since leaving the EU. Report by Etemadil. Like us on..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:04Published
Trade talks in the balance after the UK rejects EU ultimatum [Video]

Trade talks in the balance after the UK rejects EU ultimatum

Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU are hanging in the balance afterBrussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of theWithdrawal Agreement. At a stormy meeting in London..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
Minister: 'We're not asking the EU for anything remarkable' [Video]

Minister: 'We're not asking the EU for anything remarkable'

Environment Secretary George Eustice says that post-Brexit trade negotiations have been “difficult” but that a deal is “still very much possible”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:42Published