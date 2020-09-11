911 good day remembrance

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 minutes ago

The week... good day kentucky starts now welcome to good day, kentucky!

I'm erica bivens and i'm cody adams on this friday, september 11-th.

L3: top story: remembering 9/11 white 19th anniversary of september 11 attacks good morning kentucky!

We begin with a lookback 19 years ago today... do you remember where you were... at 8:46 a.m.

On september 11-th, 2001?

That's when the first tower of the world trade center was hit by a hijaked plane..

The second tower..and pentagon... were attacked..shortly after.

The towers would collapse later that day.

Nearly 3 thousand people were killed...including civilans and first responders..

As we wake up this morning -- we remember this day with a heavy heart.

And this year, like so many gatherings... the memorial..will look different than years past.

Despite an announcement earlier this year...the place where the towers once stood will be lit up tonight.

The tribute in light will shine from dusk until dawn in new york... as well as other citys who have started their own lighting tradition.

Vice president mike pence...and democratic presidental nominee joe biden..and his wife..will attend the memorials today.

### back here at home--- observances will take place across the state today in remembrance..

Governor beshear leading the state in a moment of silence this morning..

He spoke briefly before that on facebook..and youtube just moments ago..

Take a listen..







Beshear: 8:45 "let us remember those lives taken too soon... to saving lives to being type of heroes we saw that day on 9/11... better world to live in."

C1 3 after the governor's remarks, a moment of silence was observed at 8- 46... the time of the first attack.

And sticking with tradition... the honor guards for the lexington fire and police departments... laying a wreath for their fallen brothers and sisters in new york city..

That's actually happening right now in phoenix park at the fallen police and fire memorials.

Fort knox...and american legion post 34 in lawrenceburg..will also hold observances today..