Firefighter Drives Through Oregon's Flaming Highway During a Wildfire
Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:42s - Published
This wildland firefighter drove though a highway in Otis, Oregon, that was flaming on both sides of the road during a wildfire.
The fires, fanned by the wind, scorched the trees entirely, sending ash flying all over.
The driver of the car could feel the heat inside his car as he made his way through the blazing patch.