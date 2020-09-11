Global  
 

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Firefighter Drives Through Oregon's Flaming Highway During a Wildfire

This wildland firefighter drove though a highway in Otis, Oregon, that was flaming on both sides of the road during a wildfire.

The fires, fanned by the wind, scorched the trees entirely, sending ash flying all over.

The driver of the car could feel the heat inside his car as he made his way through the blazing patch.


Crazy wildfire smoke haze on Highway 22 near Lyons, Oregon [Video]

Crazy wildfire smoke haze on Highway 22 near Lyons, Oregon

Check out the devastating effects of the Creek Fire while driving on Highway 22 near Lyons, Oregon (near Stayton, Oregon). Full credit to: @sh3lly on Twitter

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:44Published