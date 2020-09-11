Ewan McGregor Talks About The Obi-Wan TV Show
Ewan McGregor gave an update on the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.
In a chat with ET Online McGregor revealed the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will only run for a single season.
"As I understand, it’s a standalone season.
We’ll see.
Who knows?" The show will begin shooting in Spring, 2021.
"Spring next year we start.
I’m really excited about it.
It’s gonna be great, I think."