Ewan McGregor Talks About The Obi-Wan TV Show

Ewan McGregor gave an update on the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

In a chat with ET Online McGregor revealed the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will only run for a single season.

"As I understand, it’s a standalone season.

We’ll see.

Who knows?" The show will begin shooting in Spring, 2021.

"Spring next year we start.

I’m really excited about it.

It’s gonna be great, I think."