WATCH REPLAY: Firefighters hold "Tolling of the Bells" in Las Vegas for 9/11 remembrance

Every year Las Vegas fire and rescue honors the fallen with a tolling of the bells, right beside a piece of the fallen towers.

This year will be a little different because of the coronavirus.

