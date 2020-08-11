Need2Know: George Floyd Officers in Court, Reversing USPS Cuts, Taliban Talks

George Floyd Officers To Make 1st Court Appearance TogetherAll 4 former officers charged in the death of George Floyd will be in a Minneapolis courtroom Friday, reports Esme Murphy (1:56).WCCO 4 News At 6 - September 10, 2020
Who Will Oversee Case Of Four Ex-MPD Officers Charged In George Floyd’s Death?All eyes are on the court proceedings involving four former Minneapolis police officers, now charged in George Floyd's death, Jennifer Mayerle reports (2:50).WCCO 4 News at 6 – Aug. 21, 2020
Chef Nancy Silverton Talks About Reopening After Pandemic Closures, COVID-19 Diagnosis, Looting And FireIn a three-month period, Nancy Silverton faced the closure of her three restaurants due to the coronavirus pandemic, contracted COVID-19 and then had to shut down her restaurants again after they were..