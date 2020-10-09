O'Neal Steel Company Ribbon Cutting (9-10-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 3 days ago

Back here in st.

Joseph, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for o'neal steel this morning.the chamber of commerce, along with the mayor and both buchanan county commisioners were on hand for the event.

The steel distributor first opened it's st.

Joseph location in june.

A spokesman for o'neal steel shared they were excited to come to st.

Joseph because of their long-standting work relationship with altec industries.

(sot ) "for the last 73 years" the company says they will bring eight jobs to the area in the short term with hopes to expand to an even bigger facility that will hold up to thirty jobs.