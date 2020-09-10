Alec and Hilaria Baldwin choose inspirational name for new son
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have named their new son Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin, with his moniker meaning "wealthy guardian of peace and light".
Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Alec and Hilaria Baldwin choose inspirational name for new son https://t.co/PnBKluH2z8 https://t.co/EWzVQ9XMCJ 4 hours ago
Entertainment News https://t.co/cH6ZnWqXLI Alec and Hilaria Baldwin choose inspirational name for new son https://t.co/K8nQouBDVP https://t.co/jhtbJK6sE0 4 hours ago
Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Baby BoyAlec and Hilaria Baldwin are the proud parents of a new baby boy.
The happy couple welcomed their fifth child on Tuesday.
Hilaria shared the news Wednesday on Instagram by posting a photo of her and..
Meet Eduardo Pau Lucas! Hilaria and Alec Baldwin reveal name of newborn sonHilaria and Alec Baldwin have named their newborn son Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin, as they explained his moniker means "guardian of peace".
Alec Baldwin has become a father for the sixth timeAlec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria, gave birth to a son on Tuesday.