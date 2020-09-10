Global  
 

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin choose inspirational name for new son

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have named their new son Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin, with his moniker meaning "wealthy guardian of peace and light".


Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Reveal Name & Share First Photo of Newborn Son!

Welcome to the world Eduardo Baldwin! Hilaria Baldwin took to her Instagram on Thursday (September...
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are the proud parents of a new baby boy. The happy couple welcomed their fifth child on Tuesday. Hilaria shared the news Wednesday on Instagram by posting a photo of her and..

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have named their newborn son Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin, as they explained his moniker means "guardian of peace".

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria, gave birth to a son on Tuesday.

