PayPal And Visa Expand Partnership

PayPal is expanding its Instant Transfer feature globally.

This is part of a concerted effort to enable more of its PayPal, Venmo, and Xoom users to quickly move their funds to bank accounts.

The service was already available in North America and some markets in Asia Pacific and Europe.

Business Insider reports that PayPal has deepened its partnership with Visa and its Visa Direct fast payments network to bring it to more locations.

The expanded partnership will also allow PayPal to deploy Visa Direct's payment services for other financial services products.


