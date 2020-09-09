Global
Afghan observers tamp down peace prospects as Taliban talks begin
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Afghan observers tamp down peace prospects as Taliban talks begin
Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 05:28s - Published
7 minutes ago
Afghan observers tamp down peace prospects as Taliban talks begin
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Afghanistan
Landlocked country in South-Central Asia
Afghan, Taliban talks aim to end decades of war
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:47
Published
on January 1, 1970
Along with Finishing The 9/11 Investigation Into A Presidential Autocracy, Do We Need A Covid-19 Commission?
Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Most people around the world still doubt the official story of the 9/11 attacks. For example, did a man in a cave..
WorldNews
5 hours ago
Moria camp: Afghan family helpless after fleeing Lesbos fire
Talibshah Hosseini ran with his family as fire engulfed the Moria migrant camp on the Greek island.
BBC News
6 hours ago
AP Top Stories September 11 A
Here's the latest for Friday September 11th: Trump and Biden to attend September 11th events; At least 10 known dead in Northern California wildfire; Oregon..
USATODAY.com
6 hours ago
Taliban
Islamic fundamentalist political movement in Afghanistan
Afghan peace talks to go ahead despite prisoner release confusion
The much delayed intra-Afghan talks are set to begin on Saturday, the Afghan government and the Taliban have both confirmed. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo..
WorldNews
16 hours ago
Trump: Pompeo traveling to Taliban, Afghan government talks
Secretary of State Mike PompeoMichael (Mike) Richard PompeoPompeo says 'substantial chance' Navalny poisoning was ordered by senior Russian official British..
WorldNews
18 hours ago
China's BRI under threat after Pakistan Taliban reunification
Pakistan Taliban's recent reunification of various breakaway factions will pose threats to projects linked to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in..
IndiaTimes
2 days ago
