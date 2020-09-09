Global  
 

Afghan observers tamp down peace prospects as Taliban talks begin

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 05:28s - Published
Afghan observers tamp down peace prospects as Taliban talks begin
Afghan observers tamp down peace prospects as Taliban talks begin

Afghanistan Afghanistan Landlocked country in South-Central Asia

Afghan, Taliban talks aim to end decades of war [Video]

Afghan, Taliban talks aim to end decades of war

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:47Published

Along with Finishing The 9/11 Investigation Into A Presidential Autocracy, Do We Need A Covid-19 Commission?

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Most people around the world still doubt the official story of the 9/11 attacks. For example, did a man in a cave..
WorldNews

Moria camp: Afghan family helpless after fleeing Lesbos fire

 Talibshah Hosseini ran with his family as fire engulfed the Moria migrant camp on the Greek island.
BBC News

AP Top Stories September 11 A

 Here's the latest for Friday September 11th: Trump and Biden to attend September 11th events; At least 10 known dead in Northern California wildfire; Oregon..
USATODAY.com

Taliban Taliban Islamic fundamentalist political movement in Afghanistan

Afghan peace talks to go ahead despite prisoner release confusion

 The much delayed intra-Afghan talks are set to begin on Saturday, the Afghan government and the Taliban have both confirmed. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo..
WorldNews

Trump: Pompeo traveling to Taliban, Afghan government talks

 Secretary of State Mike PompeoMichael (Mike) Richard PompeoPompeo says 'substantial chance' Navalny poisoning was ordered by senior Russian official British..
WorldNews

China's BRI under threat after Pakistan Taliban reunification

 Pakistan Taliban's recent reunification of various breakaway factions will pose threats to projects linked to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in..
IndiaTimes

