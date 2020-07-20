Global  
 

Lindsay Lohan sued over book deal
Bosses at publishing company HarperCollins are suing Lindsay Lohan for allegedly signing a book deal and then never turning in a manuscript.


HarperCollins American publishing house

Lindsay Lohan sued by HarperCollins for collecting $365K advance but never writing book

 HarperCollins is suing Lindsay Lohan, claiming the actress never wrote a book for the publishing company after collecting a $365,000 advance.
Lindsay Lohan Sued by HarperCollins for Breaking $365k Book Deal

 Lindsay Lohan's art of the book deal consists of agreeing to write it, getting a huge sum of money and then failing to turn in a draft ... at least according to..
James Murdoch in profile

James Murdoch in profile

A look at James Murdoch in profile as Rupert Murdoch's son resigns from NewsCorporation citing “disagreements over certain editorial content” published bythe media empire’s news outlets. The nature of the disagreements and the newsoutlets in question were not disclosed. Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporationcovers media outlets across the globe including The Sun, The Times and TheSunday Times – as well as Harper Collins Publishers in the UK, plus the NewYork Post in the US and the Dow Jones brand, which includes the Wall StreetJournal.

Lindsay Lohan Lindsay Lohan American actress and singer

The Parent Trap cast reunites to celebrate 22nd anniversary

The Parent Trap cast reunites to celebrate 22nd anniversary

Lindsay Lohan has joined a virtual meetup with Dennis Quaid and other former cast members of 1998 Disney film The Parent Trap, with a recording of the get-together set to air on Instagram the 20th of July.

Lindsay Lohan Is Being Sued for Breaching Contract with Book Publisher

Lindsay Lohan is being sued by HarperCollins, the publishing company that signed her to a book deal...
Lindsay Lohan sued by HarperCollins

American actress-singer-entrepreneur Lindsay Lohan is being sued by publisher HarperCollins for...
Lindsay Lohan is being sued over her unfinished book

Lindsay Lohan is being sued over her unfinished book

Lindsay Lohan is being sued over a book she never finished, six years after she signed a deal with HarperCollins.

The Troubled Life of Lindsay Lohan

The Troubled Life of Lindsay Lohan

The troubled life of Lindsay Lohan saw her go from Disney to Hollywood pariah.

Ramy Youssef On Mahershala Ali Joining 'Ramy' Season 2, Lindsay Lohan For Season 3

Ramy Youssef On Mahershala Ali Joining 'Ramy' Season 2, Lindsay Lohan For Season 3

Ramy Youssef, creator and star of "Ramy", talks Oscar winner Mahershala Ali joining the series in season 2 and booking Lindsay Lohan for season 3. Plus, the comedian reflects on winning a Golden Globe..

