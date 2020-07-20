Lindsay Lohan sued over book deal

A look at James Murdoch in profile as Rupert Murdoch's son resigns from NewsCorporation citing “disagreements over certain editorial content” published bythe media empire’s news outlets. The nature of the disagreements and the newsoutlets in question were not disclosed. Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporationcovers media outlets across the globe including The Sun, The Times and TheSunday Times – as well as Harper Collins Publishers in the UK, plus the NewYork Post in the US and the Dow Jones brand, which includes the Wall StreetJournal.
Lindsay Lohan has joined a virtual meetup with Dennis Quaid and other former cast members of 1998 Disney film The Parent Trap, with a recording of the get-together set to air on Instagram the 20th of July.
Ramy Youssef, creator and star of "Ramy", talks Oscar winner Mahershala Ali joining the series in season 2 and booking Lindsay Lohan for season 3. Plus, the comedian reflects on winning a Golden Globe..