Police trying to 'balance approach' on Covid-19 breaches
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Police trying to 'balance approach' on Covid-19 breaches
West Midlands Police Chief Constable Dave Thompson says his force is trying to "balance" its approach in enforcing new Covid-19 restrictions and encourages the public to report breaches online rather than by calling.
Report by Etemadil.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Amid rising rates of coronavirus, Lancashire is expected to see tougher restrictions put in place to control the spread of Covid-19.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
West Midlands Police have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder following multiple stabbings in Birmingham city centre on Sunday morning in which one person died and seven were injured. Eyewitness Julia Robinson says she heard screaming and saw a man "completely covered in blood". Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and seven counts ofattempted murder following a string of knife attacks in Birmingham. WestMidlands Police said the suspect remains in custody after he was arrested ataround 4am on Monday at an address in Selly Oak.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Two members of the public have recalled the moment they witnessed the stabbings, and the aftermath of the attacks, in Birmingham.
West Midlands Police has since launched a murder investigation after one person died and seven others were injured. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
West Midlands Police has launched a murder investigation after one person died and seven others were injured in a series of stabbings in Birmingham. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health minister Lord Bethell could be heard swearing during a debate in the House of Lords after suffering technical issues as he gave a statement to the House. Lords took a short recess to allow Lord Bethell to resolve technical issues, but when he struggled during a second attempt to deliver his speech he was caught saying "oh for f**k sake" before Tory whip Baroness Penn stepped in to complete the speech. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he is "strengthening support" for social care amid a rise in coronavirus cases across the country. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says national action is the "very last line of defence" against coronavirus, but as cases accelerate he says this is a "serious moment for the whole country". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A contract from Greater Manchester's Trafford Council leaked today asks care homes to accept patients from hospitals who are Covid positive just hours after they've been discharged. A care home insider said it would endanger the health of staff and vulnerable residents.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn