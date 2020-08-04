Police trying to 'balance approach' on Covid-19 breaches

West Midlands Police Chief Constable Dave Thompson says his force is trying to "balance" its approach in enforcing new Covid-19 restrictions and encourages the public to report breaches online rather than by calling.

Report by Etemadil.

