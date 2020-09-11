Firefighters gather at ground zero in New York City on anniversary of 9/11 Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:46s - Published 11 hours ago Video Credit:- Duration: 03:46s - Published Firefighters gather at ground zero in New York City on anniversary of 9/11 New York City firefighters gathered and paid their respects outside FDNY Ten House, a fire station next to the 9/11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan, on Friday (September 11), the nineteenth anniversary of 0

New York City firefighters gathered and paid their respects outside FDNY Ten House, a fire station next to the 9/11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan, on Friday (September 11), the nineteenth anniversary of the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center.




