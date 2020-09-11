Global  
 

Firefighters gather at ground zero in New York City on anniversary of 9/11

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:46s - Published
Firefighters gather at ground zero in New York City on anniversary of 9/11

Firefighters gather at ground zero in New York City on anniversary of 9/11

New York City firefighters gathered and paid their respects outside FDNY Ten House, a fire station next to the 9/11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan, on Friday (September 11), the nineteenth anniversary of

New York City firefighters gathered and paid their respects outside FDNY Ten House, a fire station next to the 9/11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan, on Friday (September 11), the nineteenth anniversary of the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center.




