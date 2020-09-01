What you need to know: Sept. 11

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 1 week ago

Today... congressman doug la malfa says president trump has issued a major disaster declaragtion for butte, plumas and yuba counties because of the north complex.

Two thousand structures in butte county have been destroyed*or damage*.

By the bear fire, which has killed 10 people and burned more than 67 thousand acres in butte county.### this morning restaurants in butte county can now temporarily resume indoor dining because of the seriously smoky conditions.

Public health said this is just a temporary measure to help alleviate the impacts of wildfire evacuations and smoke.

But... we are still in a pandemic which means restrictions are still in place.

Capacity will be limited to 25 percent and mandatory face coverings.

Once the air quality has improved, restaurant operations will be required to resume outdoo* operations only, per state guidelines.### v* happening today - the chico fire department will conduct its annual 9/11 bell ringing observance at seven a.m.

And its tribute ceremony at 10 this morning.

Here's a live look at that now.

Because of covid 19 the the observance will be virtual and not open to the public.

The event will be streamed live on chico fire's facebook page.

The annual 9/11 observance ceremony outside the courthouse in red bluff has been postponed, due to poor air quality.### happening today -- the four former police officers charged in the death of george floyd are expected in a minneapolis courtroom today.

Judge peter cahill will hear arguments on several motions, including one from prosecutors who want to have a joint trial...and one from a defense attorney for a change of venue.

Attorney ben crump and the floyd family's legal team will hold a press conference after the opening arguments.### according to a new warning from microsoft russia, china, and iran...have recently targeted political parties, consultants...and people linked to both the biden and trump campaigns.

Microsoft says most of the attacks "were detected and stopped by security tools"... spokespeople for both campaigns tell nbc news they take cybersecurity seriously - and are working against these threats.### new this morning... enloe medical center providing new information on a cyber attack first discovered in july.

Cloud-computing provider 'blackbaud'(bod) notified enloe in july that some of its systems were encrypted.

The hospital now says patient names, addresses and medical treatment discharge dates could have been accessed... along with patient birthdays, phone numbers and email addresses.

It estimates about 15 percent of patients seen there over the past 18 months were impacted.

No social security numbers, credit card numbers or bank account information was accessed...but patients are advised to watch for illegal activity.## happening today ... the community action agency of butte county is planning local emergency food giveaway to help people in need.

It takes place from ten to noon or until supplies last.

The food has been pre-boxed so you don't need to get out of the car.

