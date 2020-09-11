How To Make The Best Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary's are a staple of American brunches.

But, which recipe is the best one?

Business Insider did a test to see what goes into the best Bloody Mary.

Bobby Flay's Bloody Mary was the hands-down winner.

BI said the drink was light, refreshing, slightly spicy taste was the perfect compliment for any brunch.

Flays recipe calls for fresh lemons, fresh limes, drained horseradish, minced jalapeños, salt, and Worcestershire sauce.