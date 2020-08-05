Liverpool v Leeds: Premier League match preview

Liverpool begin the defence of their Premier League crown against newly-promoted Championship winners Leeds United.

Scott Parker 'proud' after Fulham's play-off win Scott Parker was delighted Fulham’s due diligence on Brentford paid off toearn them a 2-1 victory after extra-time of the Sky Bet Championship play-offfinal and promotion to the Premier League.

A vision from god, an arthritic centre-back and a reformed character - the players behind Wycombe's rise to the Championship.

Have a go at BBC Sport's promotion predictor for the Championship, League One and League Two.

Newcomers, an ensemble of fallen giants and a sprinkling of star dust - BBC Sport looks ahead to the 2020-21 EFL season.

Second tier of the football pyramid of professional football league in England

Champions Liverpool will kick off the defence of their first Premier League title in a mouthwatering clash against promoted Leeds. In what will be a first meeting in the top flight since February 2004, the Anfield fixture provides Marcelo Bielsa's second-tier champions with the most sobering of challenges.

With Leeds finally back in the Premier League, the man in charge when they were last in the top flight relives their dramatic fall from grace.

As Leeds return to the Premier League, a BBC World Service Sport documentary profiles the man masterminding their success.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa confirms he will stay with the club for their first season back in the Premier League.

Lampard plays down title chances despite Chelsea's spending spree Chelsea's Frank Lampard says his new recruits must hit the ground running to help them close the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp responds to Thiago Alcantara transfer rumours Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara butsays there is no interest in the Bayern Munich man despite transferspeculation linking him to the club.

It took Liverpool 30 long years to win a 19th top-flight league title. They now face a tough eight-month examination to see if they can defend it.

We ask 24 BBC pundits to predict who will win the Premier League title, who will finish in the top four, and who might break into the top six.

Brighton v Chelsea: Premier League match preview Brighton and Chelsea will both aim to kick start their 2020-2021 PremierLeague season when the sides meet at the Amex Stadium on Monday evening.

talkSPORT host Adrian Durham has predicted a disastrous return to the Premier League for Leeds...

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United head to Anfield on Saturday to meet champions Liverpool in their...

