Banished by Naxals, two families in Sukma take shelter at police station

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:27s
12 people, who belong to two families, left their village in Naxal-infested Sukma district of Chhattisgarh and came to Polampalli Police Station in Sukma to take shelter.

The families were were banished from their village because one of them is working as a police personnel.

Police officials of Polampalli police station gave them shelter at a Panchayat Ghar and investigating the matter.

According to Dornapal's SDOP (Sub-Divisional Officer of Police) Akhilesh Kaushik, this is the real face of the Naxals, and they create problem for the poor people.


Naxalite Naxalite Indian left wing political party members

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel writes to Home Minister Amit Shah, urges support for Naxal-free Bastar plan

 Bhupesh Baghel demands the installation of mobile towers with the deployment of an additional battalion of CRPF in Naxal affected areas. Demands special..
DNA
Several Naxal attacks foiled in last 10 days: Jharkhand DGP

Several Naxal attacks foiled in last 10 days: Jharkhand DGP

Jharkhand DGP, MV Rao on August 28 informed that arms, ammunition and landmines have been recovered in last 10 days. Besides that several Naxals have been caught. "In the last 10 days, we recovered arms, ammunition and landmines. Attacks on security forces were foiled and some Naxals have been caught. Interstate operations are planned with Bihar and Odisha, details cannot be shared now," said DGP MV Rao.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

Sukma district Sukma district District of Chhattisgarh in India


Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh State in central India

Chhattisgarh: NIA files charge sheet against nine accused in fake currency case in Bilaspur

 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday (September 8) filed a supplementary charge sheet at a court in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur against nine accused in..
DNA

Chhattisgarh: Seven dead, many injured after bus collides with truck in Raipur

 The bus and the truck collided as it was making its way through th Ceheri Khedi in Raipur.
DNA

Chhattisgarh: Death toll rises to 8 in Raipur bus-truck collision accident

 The bus and the truck collided as it was making its way through th Ceheri Khedi in Raipur.
DNA

