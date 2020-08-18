Banished by Naxals, two families in Sukma take shelter at police station

12 people, who belong to two families, left their village in Naxal-infested Sukma district of Chhattisgarh and came to Polampalli Police Station in Sukma to take shelter.

The families were were banished from their village because one of them is working as a police personnel.

Police officials of Polampalli police station gave them shelter at a Panchayat Ghar and investigating the matter.

According to Dornapal's SDOP (Sub-Divisional Officer of Police) Akhilesh Kaushik, this is the real face of the Naxals, and they create problem for the poor people.