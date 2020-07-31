Premier League match preview: Fulham v Arsenal

Premier League sets out ‘concern’ over delay to return of fans



The Premier League has urged the Government not to delay plans for the safereturn of supporters to stadiums, warning football stands to lose £100milliona month while matches are played behind closed doors. The government isreviewing plans to allow venues to welcome spectators back on a socially-distanced basis from October 1 following a spike in coronavirus casesnationwide. It has also capped pilot events already pencilled in at a capacityof 1,000, regardless of the size of the venue.

