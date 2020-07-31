Premier League match preview: Fulham v Arsenal

The Premier League has urged the Government not to delay plans for the safereturn of supporters to stadiums, warning football stands to lose £100milliona month while matches are played behind closed doors. The government isreviewing plans to allow venues to welcome spectators back on a socially-distanced basis from October 1 following a spike in coronavirus casesnationwide. It has also capped pilot events already pencilled in at a capacityof 1,000, regardless of the size of the venue.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38Published
Scott Parker believes Fulham will need to repeat the hard-nosed mental“ingredient” that saw them past Cardiff to beat Brentford and reach thePremier League. Fulham lost 2-1 in the Championship play-off semi-final secondleg at Craven Cottage on Thursday night, but still reached the final 3-2 onaggregate.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published
Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal’s transfer business is far from complete as hetold fans they can “relax” over the future of captain Pierre-EmerickAubameyang. The Gunners have signed playmaker Willian on a free transfer fromChelsea, while also spending a reported £22million initial fee on Lilledefender Gabriel Magalhaes.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08Published