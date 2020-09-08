Global  
 

September 11th Observances Different This Year Due To Pandemic

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:38s - Published
Nancy Chen reports a disagreement over health precautions led to two separate remembrances in Lower Manhattan.


