September 11th Observances Different This Year Due To Pandemic
Nancy Chen reports a disagreement over health precautions led to two separate remembrances in Lower Manhattan.
9/11 Anniversary Remembered With Different Look In MassachusettsWBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.
9/11 Anniversary To Remembered With Different Look In MassachusettsWBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
World Literacy Day 2020 celebrated on 8th September: What's the significance, history & themeSeptember 8 marks the celebration of International Literacy Day and this year’s theme focuses on the ‘Literacy teaching and learning in the Covid-19 crisis and beyond.’ The theme has been kept in..