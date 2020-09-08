Global  
 

Fort Lauderdale Dedicates 9/11 Monument At Riverwalk

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:27s - Published
Frances Wang reports the monument is a piece of the rail line that went under the World Trade Center.


