Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Transfer News: West Ham must sell to buy

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Transfer News: West Ham must sell to buy

Transfer News: West Ham must sell to buy

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains West Ham 'need to generate funds' to buy players in this summer transfer window.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Transfer news LIVE: Wilshere to exit West Ham, Thiago agrees terms with Liverpool, Aubameyang to sign new Arsenal deal

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip with the summer window now...
talkSPORT - Published

Leicester City going back in for Burnley defender James Tarkowski - reports

Leicester City going back in for Burnley defender James Tarkowski - reports Leicester City transfer news: Burnley defender James Tarkowski has been linked with a move to the...
Leicester Mercury - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

West Ham quoted £50m for Tarkowski [Video]

West Ham quoted £50m for Tarkowski

Burnley and West Ham are apart in their valuation of James Tarkowski, as Kaveh Solhekol tells The Transfer Show.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:20Published
Emotional Dean Smith says Aston Villa surviving Premier League 'feels better than promotion' [Video]

Emotional Dean Smith says Aston Villa surviving Premier League 'feels better than promotion'

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith declared staying up felt better than promotionlast season after securing survival with a 1-1 draw at West Ham. Jack Grealishtook centre stage as Villa, promoted via the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published