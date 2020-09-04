Mariah Carey disappointed classic Christmas track wasn't used in Mean Girls

Hancock: I want us to have "Christmas people yearn for"



Health Secretary Matt Hancock says that to have the "Christmas people yearn for" this year the public must adhere to social distancing and hygiene guidance to prevent a second wave of coronavirus infections in the UK.

