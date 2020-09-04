Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mariah Carey disappointed classic Christmas track wasn't used in Mean Girls

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Mariah Carey disappointed classic Christmas track wasn't used in Mean Girls

Mariah Carey disappointed classic Christmas track wasn't used in Mean Girls

Mariah Carey is disappointed that Tina Fey didn't use her classic holiday tune All I Want for Christmas is You in her teen comedy Mean Girls.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tina Fey Tina Fey American actress, comedian, writer, producer, and playwright


Christmas Christmas holiday originating in Christianity, usually celebrated on December 25 (in the Gregorian or Julian calendars)

Leicester's Diwali lights switch-on event cancelled

 The celebration and Christmas events in Leicester are called off due to coronavirus restrictions.
BBC News
Hancock: I want us to have "Christmas people yearn for" [Video]

Hancock: I want us to have "Christmas people yearn for"

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says that to have the "Christmas people yearn for" this year the public must adhere to social distancing and hygiene guidance to prevent a second wave of coronavirus infections in the UK. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:00Published

All states and territories, except WA, support easing coronavirus border restrictions by Christmas

 Western Australia was the only state at Friday's national cabinet meeting not to agree to the timeframe.
SBS

Mariah Carey Mariah Carey American singer-songwriter, record producer, actress, philanthropist, and entrepreneur

Mariah Carey pokes fun at diva reputation in playful Instagram post [Video]

Mariah Carey pokes fun at diva reputation in playful Instagram post

Mariah Carey has offered fans a behind the scenes glimpse into her relationship with her daughter Monroe, suggesting her girl is more of a "diva" than she is.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published
Mariah Carey and daughter Monroe encourage fans to vote with TikTok dance [Video]

Mariah Carey and daughter Monroe encourage fans to vote with TikTok dance

Mariah Carey took to TikTok with her daughter Monroe on Monday to urge fans to vote in November's U.S. election.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Tina Fey Tests Mariah Carey's 'Mean Girls' Knowledge! - Watch (Video)

Tina Fey is putting Mariah Carey to the test! The Saturday Night Live alum grilled the Caution diva,...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mariah Carey Proves She's the Queen of 'Mean Girls' Trivia With Tina Fey | Billboard News [Video]

Mariah Carey Proves She's the Queen of 'Mean Girls' Trivia With Tina Fey | Billboard News

Tina Fey quizzes superfan Mariah Carey to see just how much the singer actually knows about 'Mean Girls.'

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:27Published
Tina Fey Quizzes Superfan Mariah Carey on 'Mean Girls' | Billboard's Quizzed [Video]

Tina Fey Quizzes Superfan Mariah Carey on 'Mean Girls' | Billboard's Quizzed

Tina Fey Quizzes Superfan Mariah Carey on 'Mean Girls' | Billboard's Quizzed

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 14:49Published
Mariah Carey Drops Motherlode of #MC30 Rarities, Drake Shares Adorable Photo of Adonis & More News | Billboard News [Video]

Mariah Carey Drops Motherlode of #MC30 Rarities, Drake Shares Adorable Photo of Adonis & More News | Billboard News

Travis Scott launches his partnership with McDonald's, Drake shows of Adonis' first day of school and Mariah Carey drops the motherlode of rarities in her shop on Tuesday (Sept. 8), including 16 of her..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:27Published