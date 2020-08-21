Global  
 

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Everton

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Everton

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Everton

Everton head to London to face Tottenham in their Premier League opener withaims of finishing higher than their 12th place finish last season.


Everton F.C. Everton F.C. Association football club in England

Ancelotti targets Europe for Everton after Rodriguez signing [Video]

Ancelotti targets Europe for Everton after Rodriguez signing

Everton's Carlo Ancelotti says he is targeting a European qualification spot with Colombian James Rodriguez and other major signings.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:18Published

James Rodriguez: Everton's new midfielder promises more to come

 New Everton midfielder James Rodriguez says he can still improve and believes the club "means business" under boss Carlo Ancelotti.
BBC News

Abdoulaye Doucoure: Everton sign Watford midfielder on three-year deal

 Everton sign Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure on a three-year contract for a fee understood to be £20m.
BBC News

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Premier League sets out ‘concern’ over delay to return of fans [Video]

Premier League sets out ‘concern’ over delay to return of fans

The Premier League has urged the Government not to delay plans for the safereturn of supporters to stadiums, warning football stands to lose £100milliona month while matches are played behind closed doors. The government isreviewing plans to allow venues to welcome spectators back on a socially-distanced basis from October 1 following a spike in coronavirus casesnationwide. It has also capped pilot events already pencilled in at a capacityof 1,000, regardless of the size of the venue.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published
Premier League match preview: Fulham v Arsenal [Video]

Premier League match preview: Fulham v Arsenal

An in-depth match preview of the Premier League clash between Fulham andArsenal on Saturday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published
Liverpool v Leeds: Premier League match preview [Video]

Liverpool v Leeds: Premier League match preview

Liverpool begin the defence of their Premier League crown against newly-promoted Championship winners Leeds United.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published
Brighton v Chelsea: Premier League match preview [Video]

Brighton v Chelsea: Premier League match preview

Brighton and Chelsea will both aim to kick start their 2020-2021 PremierLeague season when the sides meet at the Amex Stadium on Monday evening.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Association football club

Spurs boss Mourinho 'honestly believes' he will sign striker in transfer window

 Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says he "honestly believes" the club will sign a striker in the transfer window.
BBC News

Tottenham Hotspur: Jose Mourinho 'honestly believes' he will sign a striker

 Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says he "honestly believes" the club will sign a striker in the transfer window.
BBC News
Tottenham: 2020/21 season in preview [Video]

Tottenham: 2020/21 season in preview

A look ahead to Tottenham's year, as Jose Mourinho looks ahead to improve on asixth-place finish in his first full season in charge. Spurs earned a EuropaLeague place on the last day of the season, with an end to the long trophydrought a top priority.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
Jenas 'desperate' to see fans return to football stadiums [Video]

Jenas 'desperate' to see fans return to football stadiums

Former Tottenham and England midfielder Jermaine Jenas says he is lookingforward to football fans being given the opportunity to return to footballstadiums. Jenas was speaking as part of the NHS Test and Trace Let’s Get Backcampaign, which hopes to encourage sports fans to get back enjoying footballsafely.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:38Published

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Michel Barnier departs London amid Brexit deadlock [Video]

Michel Barnier departs London amid Brexit deadlock

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has departed London amid a deadlock in Brexit talks, after Brussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of the Withdrawal Agreement. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published
Trade talks in the balance after the UK rejects EU ultimatum [Video]

Trade talks in the balance after the UK rejects EU ultimatum

Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU are hanging in the balance afterBrussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of theWithdrawal Agreement. At a stormy meeting in London on Thursday, the CabinetOffice Minister Michael Gove insisted the Government “could not and would not”drop measures in legislation tabled earlier this week. It prompted EuropeanCommission vice-president Maros Sefcovic to accuse the UK of an “extremelyserious violation” of international law, putting the ongoing trade talks injeopardy.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Euronext offers Rome concessions to win Borsa Italiana - sources

 ROME/LONDON — French stock exchange operator Euronext has made Rome a key ally in its bid plan to take over Borsa Italiana, granting Italian state lender CDP..
WorldNews
Winston Churchill statue vandalised again [Video]

Winston Churchill statue vandalised again

The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square has been vandalised during an Extinction Rebellion protest in central London. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:59Published

James Rodriguez and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to get debuts but stars are missing – How Tottenham and Everton should line up in Premier League clash

It’s later than ever before but the Premier League season is set to start and the final match on...
talkSPORT - Published

Tottenham confirm injury blow and Giovani Lo Celso's status ahead of Everton

Tottenham confirm injury blow and Giovani Lo Celso's status ahead of Everton Giovani Lo Celso was absent for all four of Tottenham's pre-season games ahead of their opening match...
Football.london - Published

Record signing benched, no Giovani Lo Celso, but two debutants – How Tottenham could line up against Everton when the 2020/21 Premier League season starts

Tottenham Hotspur will get their 2020/21 Premier League season under way on Sunday as they take on...
talkSPORT - Published


