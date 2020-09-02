Demi Lovato and Marshmello release new single to mark World Suicide Prevention Day

Black celebrities unite to declare 'I Am Enough'



Courtesy: Vas Morgan Famous names have teamed up for a mental health awarenesscampaign to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day. Black stars from theworld of acting, fashion, music and performing have joined force in an act ofsolidarity stating “I Am Enough” in the campaign created by Vas Morgan. Itaims to elevate mental health issues brought on by recent global events, andracial discrimination. The campaign aims to give people of colour free accessto resources to help deal with trauma and other mental health related issues.

