Social activist Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Social activist Swami Agnivesh passed away at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in Delhi on September 11.

He was died at the age of 80.

He was suffering from liver cirrhosis and was critically ill.

A former MLA from Haryana, founded a political party, Arya Sabha, that was based on the principles of the Arya Samaj in 1970.


Swami Agnivesh passes away: Rahul Gandhi, Shabana Azmi, others pay tribute [Video]

Swami Agnivesh passes away: Rahul Gandhi, Shabana Azmi, others pay tribute

Social activist Swami Agnivesh, who was suffering from liver cirrhosis for a long time, died of multi-organ failure at a Delhi hospital. Agnivesh was critically ill and admitted to an ICU of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, and was on ventilatory support since Tuesday. "He was suffering from liver cirrhosis and died today due to multi-organ failure as his condition deteriorated and he went into cardiac arrest at 6 pm," a spokesperson of the hospital said.

Renowned social activist, Arya Samaj leader Swami Agnivesh passes away in Delhi hospital

 Renowned Arya Samaj leader Swami Agnivesh passed away on Friday after a cardiac arrest at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences here on Friday evening. The..
