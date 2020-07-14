Social activist Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80

Social activist Swami Agnivesh passed away at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in Delhi on September 11.

He was died at the age of 80.

He was suffering from liver cirrhosis and was critically ill.

A former MLA from Haryana, founded a political party, Arya Sabha, that was based on the principles of the Arya Samaj in 1970.