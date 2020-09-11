Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:49s - Published 4 minutes ago

A group made up of faith leaders across the country are working to make sure minorities are informed about vaccine trials, in hopes that it'll lead to more people getting a COVID-19 vaccine when it's ready.

Faith leaders want minorities to be informed on vaccine trials

Now to new information in theCoronavirus pandemic.The virushas had a major impact onminority communities, and nowsome faith leaders are comingtogether to make sure no oneis left behind when it comesto a vaccine.

NewsChannel 5'sMo Haider is live in DowntownNashville this morning.Mo,some may be skeptical aboutgetting a vaccination.

What isbeing done to faith leadersaccurate and information somore comfortable vaccine whenInitiative" is Edwin thechurch" here other faith boardwith connected to Preventiondoing vaccine He says a totrust the because of researchA recent Pew shows only aAfrican say they'll getopposed to Americans likely todo he wants to communitieshealthcare Rev.

Edwin C.Founder, Church "toinformation what can beinstances the a way thatthroughout communityeducation."use their own thefaith word out.Some childre