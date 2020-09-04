Atmanirbhar Bharat will strengthen India globally: Sitharaman

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on September 11 said that Atmanirbhar Bharat at a time of COVID-19 is a voice which PM gives to every Indian that the people have capability within this country in terms of both skills and sources to build a very strong India.

She said that Atmanirbhar Bharat will let India gain prominence in having a say in global dynamics, like in ancient times.