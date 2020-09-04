Atmanirbhar Bharat will strengthen India globally: Sitharaman

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on September 11 said that Atmanirbhar Bharat at a time of COVID-19 is a voice which PM gives to every Indian that the people have capability within this country in terms of both skills and sources to build a very strong India.
She said that Atmanirbhar Bharat will let India gain prominence in having a say in global dynamics, like in ancient times.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally launched 'Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana'. The Prime Minister also launched e-Gopala App for farmers. Other initiatives in fisheries and animal husbandry sectors were inaugurated in Bihar. "Our villages should become the pillars of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Work related to fisheries, animal husbandry sectors will help our villages grow. Today, PMMSY scheme is being launched in 21 states of the country. In the coming 4 to 5 years, over Rs 20,000 crore will be spent on PMMSY. Out of this, work of worth Rs 1,700 crore is being started today," he said. The launch event was conducted via video conferencing. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Giriraj Singh were also present at the event.
India successfully tested the indigenously developed Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. The test was conducted about 11:03 am from the APJ Abdul Kalam testing range in Balasore, Odisha. The HSTDV is an unmanned scramjet demonstration aircraft for hypersonic speed flight and can cruise at a speed of Mach 6 and an altitude of 32.5 kilometres. This is a big step towards developing indigenous defence technology and comes as a boost to PM Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ ambition. With this test, India now joins US, China and Russia who are the only other nations to have developed and successfully tested the HSTDV. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the effort of the Defence Research and Development Organisation and said that the nation is proud of their landmark achievement. Chairman DRDO also congratulated all the scientists, researchers and other personnel related with HSTDV mission for their ‘resolute and unwavering efforts towards strengthening nation’s defence capabilities’. Watch the full video for all the details on the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman appreciated the dedication of DRI officials who were attacked in Kerala’s Malappuram. Sitharaman asked for the well-being of two officials who were hit by gold smugglers’ car. The accused gold smugglers attacked DRI officials by a car outside Karipur airport. Two officials were injured in the incident in Kerala’s Malappuram. The officials were trying to stop the car carrying gold smugglers. One of the smugglers was arrested while the other managed to flee. Officials recovered four kilograms of gold from the vehicle. Watch the full video for more details.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman briefs media over FDI amid pandemic, ease of doing business 2019 ranking for states. Sitharaman said India's commitment to reform is being taken seriously by foreign investors, which is evident from the good inflow of FDI even during the time of COVID-19. “India's commitment to reform is taken seriously by investors abroad and they take India to be a very desirable destination, otherwise we wouldn't be seeing good amount of FDI coming even during the pandemic time when India, as many of our critics would say, had the strictest lockdown,” Sitharaman said. Andhra Pradesh for the third time in a row has topped in the ease of doing annual business ranking of states and Union Territories by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.The ranking is based on the implementation of the business reform action plan 2019.
