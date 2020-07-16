Global  
 

New restrictions imposed on Lanarkshire

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:38s - Published
New restrictions imposed on Lanarkshire

New restrictions imposed on Lanarkshire

Scotland's Deputy First Minister John Swinney has announced new restrictions on visiting other households in Lanarkshire from midnight tonight after a rise in coronavirus cases.

