Iconic Oregon statue set ablaze amid historic wildfires

The Oregon pioneer statue — considered the Statue of Liberty of the state — caught on fire in the state's capital of Salem continues to deal with historic and deadly wildfires on September 9.

"I took this fly-over video because I found it ironic that with Oregon burning it appears as though it is melting or the metal is being heated mirroring the state it represents," said Ben, the filmer.


