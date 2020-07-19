Iconic Oregon statue set ablaze amid historic wildfires

The Oregon pioneer statue — considered the Statue of Liberty of the state — caught on fire in the state's capital of Salem continues to deal with historic and deadly wildfires on September 9.

"I took this fly-over video because I found it ironic that with Oregon burning it appears as though it is melting or the metal is being heated mirroring the state it represents," said Ben, the filmer.