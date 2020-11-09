9/11 Remembrance Stair Climb - 9/11/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 minutes ago

Cadets and their instructors at the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center remembered first responders who died 19 years ago today.

The cadets from class b 65 climbed stairs at robins field, equal to the stairs in one of the twin towers.

This is the second year the police academy has organized the stair climb for its fall class .

Director dean bearden says it's important for the future law enforcement officers to remember the sacrifices made by so many on 9/ 11.

"although some of these cadets may not ever see something as tragic as what unfolded that day in their communities, there is still domestic terrorism, other events that happen , just as important, any life lost is a tragedy, and we want them to make sure they understand the importance of what we're trying to convey out to them.

Class b-65 is halfway through its 12-week program.

Cadets live at the academy though the week, and go home on weekends.