Caribbean meets Cape Cod at Lolo's Seafood Shack

A mash-up of the Caribbean and Cape Cod: it's a variety of seafood being served up at LoLo's Seafood Shack in Harlem.

It's a Caribbean-styled getaway in the heart of Harlem, where Skai young grew up.

In the Caribbean, they call that kind of place a LoLo, which is why this is called LoLo's seafood shack.

The LoLo’s experience is inspired by the Locally Owned, Locally Operated seaside eateries; referred to as lolos, they encountered while living abroad in the British West Indies.

Mohan is also Skai's husband.

He grew up in Guyana and brings a touch of South America to his cooking, but you will find plenty of items inspired by Maine or Cape Cod.

Chef Raymond Mohan and Leticia Skai Young are elated to share...