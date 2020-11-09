Noon 9-11-20

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 3 minutes ago

Are taking a brief break from the campaign trail to remember the victims of 9-11.

But as skyler henry reports from the white house, the president is still dealing with the fallout of interviews he gave to journalist bob woodward (track 1)president trump honored the heroes of united flight 93 during a memorial service in shanksville, pennsylvania.

(sot: president trump)"19 years ago, on this day, at this hour, on this field, 40 brave men and women triumphed over terror and gave their lives in defense of our nation."

(track 2)and there was a moment of unity as joe biden ran into vice president mike pence at the 9-11 ceremony in manhattan.forme r vice president joe biden started the day at the 9-11 ceremony in lower manhattan...and will visit shanksville this afternoon.

(sot: joe biden/(d) presidential nominee) "i'm not going to be making any news today.

I'm not going to talk about anything other than 9-11.

We took all of our advertising down.

It's a solemn day, that's how we're going to keep it."

(standup: skyler henry/cbs news/the white house)the standdown to remember those who lost their lives on 9-11 is just for the day and the president is still dealing with the fallout from bob woodward's new book.

(track 3)during a campaign stop in michigan last night - the president told about 15- hundred...mostly maskless supporters...tha t he was right to downplay the threat of the coronavirus at the beginning of the pandemic.

(sot: president trump)"keep calm and carry on," that's what i did.

This whack job that wrote the book, he said 'well, trump knew a little bit.'

They wanted me to come out and scream, 'people are dying!

We're dying!'

No, no, we did it just the right way.

We have to be calm."

(track 4)vice presidential candidate kamala harris said the president knowingly put people's lives at risk.

(sot: sen.

Kamala harris/(d-ca) vice presidential candidate)"he had all this information, yet he held rallies.

He suggested that to wear a mask is a sign of weakness as opposed to a sign of strength."

(track 5)the president insisted thursday he did not lie to the american public.

(sot: president trump)"i didn't lie.

What i said is we have to be calm.

We can't be panicked."

(track 6)and he continues to be positive about the pandemic, hinting a vaccine is coming soon.

Skyler henry, cbs news, the white house.

Both candidates will hit the campaign trail again beginning tomorrow-- with president trump scheduled to go to nevada and joe biden visiting florida and minnesota next week.

The pandemic has led to layoffs and uncertainty in the economy-- but that isn't stopping people from buying new homes.michael george explains.

(natsot: dawn packing)(track 1) now that dawn fallacaro's kids are out of college she's decided to downsize.but the mother of four didn't expect the huge amount of interest from buyers when she put her new york home up for sale.

( take sot: dawn fallacaro/ looking for new home: 11:24) "within 4 days i think i had 9 offers."

(track 2) dawn's home sold in about 2 weeks and for more than the asking price.(gfx)home sales are booming nationwide... up almost 25 percent in july.

(24.7% july vs june)and interest rates are a big factor.... a 30 year fixed loan is at a record low 2.86 percent.

(take sot: lawrence yun interview: dr. lawrence yun/national association of realtors: :57) "low mortgage rates is always the magical power that brings buyers into the market."

(track 3) experts are also seeing an exodus from cities to the suburbs during the pandemic as more people are able work from home longterm.

Long island realtor deepa sachdev says her phone is ringing off the hook.

(take sot: deepa sachdev/real estate salesperson: 1:38) "the majority of people coming out are from the city.

So there seems to be an influx of people coming in from brooklyn, from queens, or manhattan."

(track 4) another trend- people leaving northern states for the south.... florida and texas are seeing an influx of new residents.

(take sot: lawrence yun interview: dr. lawrence yun/national association of realtors: 3:15) "there is a sizeable number of new residents coming from other states.

Perhaps the zero percent income tax is a large appeal."

(natsot- dawn packing)(track 5)dawn is staying in new york but discovered being a buyer isn't easy as selling.there was plenty of competition when she looked at a home for sale .

(take sot: dawn fallacaro/ looking for new home: 11:00) "when i pulled up the lines, i'm talking i'm about 20 deep on line and it's already past the open house time?

(track 6)if mortgage rates stay low experts expect these strong home sales to continue.michael george, cbs news, melville, new york.

Here is a live look at downtown evansville -- griff i'm amy mcgrath, and i approve this message.

A lot of us kentuckians weren't even born yet when mitch mcconnell went .

So we wouldn't have seen this ad back then.

Too many families can't get de.

He promised health care available for all and to hold down costs -- ev.

Even during a pandemic with people out of work, he's trying to take away health care.

Mitch mcconnell.

36 years is long enough.

