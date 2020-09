Reporter Update: 1 Percent Of Blood Donors In Pittsburgh Area Are Positive For Coronavirus Antibodies Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:33s - Published 4 minutes ago Reporter Update: 1 Percent Of Blood Donors In Pittsburgh Area Are Positive For Coronavirus Antibodies One percent of blood donors in the Pittsburgh area are positive for coronavirus antibodies So how does this and the recent emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma affect the supply and demand for this blood product? KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Reporter Update: Friday Night Football During The Pandemic



Friday night football is on in western Pennsylvania, but because of coronavirus it will look a lot different; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:34 Published 7 minutes ago Midday Market Update: Stocks Are Mixed



Positive economic data wasn't enough to spur a highly risk-on market. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:55 Published 1 hour ago WBZ News Update For September 11



Weekend Forecast; 9/11 Day of Service Blood Drive; MA Coronavirus Case Numbers; West Nile Virus Risk Level Raised Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:19 Published 5 hours ago