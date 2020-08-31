JEE Main Result 2020 announced by NTA: Check results on this website

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 on September 13. Lakhs of candidates registered to appear for examination. Qualifying the examination is necessary for the aspirants who seek admission in medical or dental colleges in India. Uttar Pradesh administrations made preparations for the safety of the student. The classrooms were disinfected and centres have installed sanitizers. Number of candidates sitting in each room has been reduced. Temperature of candidates will be checked and wearing face mask is mandatory.
The National Testing Agency, which conducts the Joint Entrance Exams, has released videos showing how they monitored the first day of the examinations that are being held amid the Covid pandemic. Videos showed NTA officials keeping a watch on proceedings outside the exam premises to exam halls. The examination is taking place amid the Covid crisis and vehement protests demanding delay of the examination. The NTA had announced a slew of measures that they said would ensure the safety of the students appearing for the examination. Over 8.5 lakh students are set to appear in the exams that will be held in two shifts every day till 6th September, 2020. Strict instructions have been given to maintain social distancing inside and outside the exam hall. Proper sanitization of the exam rooms is mandatory and all students and staff have been asked to use gloves and wear masks at all times. Provisions for staggered entry has been made to avoid overcrowding in the premises. Watch this full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:14Published
Amid Covid-19, exam centres are prepared to conduct NEET on September 13. Ahead of the exam, halls and corridors were seen getting disinfected. Centres stocked up on adequate supply of sanitisers. Candidates appearing for the examination are to clean their hands before entering exam hall. Students will have to wear mask & gloves and must also carry personal sanitizer. Over 15 lakh candidates have registered to sit for NEET 2020. Exam centres for NEET 2020 have been increased from 2,546 to 3,843 to ensure distancing. NEET is being held after JEE-Main exam was held from Sept 1 to 6. For JEE-Main, 6.35 lakh candidates appeared out of 8.58 lakh registered. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:29Published
Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal addressed JEE Main candidates ahead of the examination. He said, “Starting tomorrow, JEE exams are beginning. I would like to wish best of luck to students. I'm happy that you have prepared well and after multiple changes in dates, you are giving the exam as per the third schedule. Over 7.77 lakh have downloaded cards and are ready for the exam. I wish you the best of luck. I have appealed to nearly all the Chief Ministers of the country that state governments extend all possible help where you reside and where you're giving the exam. I am sure that you will adhere to the SOP, guidelines issued by the government for your safety. Our officials are regularly talking to the chief, health, and education secretaries of the states. We are regularly talking to education ministers. I am sure that this exam will go well, you will adhere to guidelines, and you will be successful. I wish you best of luck to you again. All kinds of preparations have been made for you.” JEE Main exams beginning on Sept 1, will end on Sept 6. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:22Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 69th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' on September 27 reminded locals to maintain 'Do Gaz Ki doori' to protect yourself and family. During CORONA time-period, I would once again remind you - always wear a mask, do not venture out without a face shield. 'Do Gaz Ki doori' will protect you and your family. We shouldn't forget 'Jab tak dawai nahi tab tak koi dhilai nahi'," said PM Modi in Maan Ki Baat.
Lauding farmers for strengthening the country's agriculture sector Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 27 during 69th edition of Mann Ki Baat said that if farmers are strong than the foundation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat will also be strong. "Our agricultural sector has again shown its prowess during Corona crisis. Our farming sector, our farmers, our villages are the foundation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. If they are strong, then the foundation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat will also be strong," said Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioned United Nations over his role in the fight against the global pandemic COVID-19. While addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) PM Modi said, "Over the last 8 to 9 months, the whole world has been battling the pandemic of the Coronavirus. Where is the United Nations in this joint fight against the pandemic? Where is its effective response?""Reform in the responses, in the processes, and in the very character of the UN is the need of the hour. It is a fact that the faith and respect that the UN enjoys among the 1.3 billion people in India is unparalleled," PM Modi added.
Preparations for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2020 are underway at an exam centre in Jharkhand's Ranchi. Precautions including social distancing circles, thermal scanning are being taken care of...