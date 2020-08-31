Global  
 

JEE Main Result 2020 announced by NTA: Check results on this website

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the topper list for JEE Main result 2020.

A total of 24 candidates have scored perfect 100 percentile.

The examination was conducted from September 1 to 6 for which around 8.58 lakh candidates had registered out of which nearly 6.3 lakh appeared.

NTA has also released the final answer keys on its official website.

NTA had conducted the JEE Main 2020 amid the Coronavirus pandemic this year.

However, around 74% of the total registered candidates took the exam.

NTA had taken proper safety measures and maintained social distancing.


