Drag Queens deliver cocktails, live performances to San Francisco residents

Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 01:05s - Published
The Meals on Heels program lets some San Francisco drag queens chase their passion and earn money while the Oasis night club is closed.


A Minute Of Kindness: The Drag Stars Offering ‘Meals On Heels’ [Video]

A Minute Of Kindness: The Drag Stars Offering ‘Meals On Heels’

With many music and live theatre venues closed during the pandemic, one San Francisco drag club decided to bring their performers right to their audience's doorstep. Oasis launched its "Meals on Heels"..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
San Francisco’s “Meals on Heels” makes meal deliveries a drag [Video]

San Francisco’s “Meals on Heels” makes meal deliveries a drag

For five years, Oasis, San Francisco’s internationally acclaimed night club, has entertained guests with cabaret, drag star performances, and live music. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, the night..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:42Published