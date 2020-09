Steve Snow RT @CBSLA: UPDATE: 4 homes have been destroyed and 2 damaged so far in the #ElDoradoFire. 11,000 structures remain threatened. https://t.co… 38 minutes ago

CBS Los Angeles UPDATE: 4 homes have been destroyed and 2 damaged so far in the #ElDoradoFire. 11,000 structures remain threatened.… https://t.co/xRGzYScOqA 1 hour ago

Highland Comm. News As of Thursday night, Sept. 10, El Dorado Fire surpassed 13,500 acres and firefighters reached 31 percent containme… https://t.co/jsZXjDwMjc 3 hours ago

Kim Guimarin #ElDoradoFire: 4 homes destroyed, 2 others damaged. Read more from @joshpcain @RedlandsNews https://t.co/RKtldOCwEH 22 hours ago

Zooted3x 🏁 To whoever started this El dorado fire that has put us out our homes & have caused so many people to lose their hom… https://t.co/p4VsXweNQU 1 day ago