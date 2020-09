'Wilson's goals will ease Joelinton pressure' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:44s - Published 4 days ago 'Wilson's goals will ease Joelinton pressure' Sam Tighe from the Bleacher report says Callum Wilson's goals will ease the pressure on Newcastle's club record £40m signing Joelinton 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Six Hours South ⚫⚪ RT @footballdaily: 🗣"Wilson's goals will ease Joelinton pressure" @stighefootball on Newcastle signing Callum Wilson https://t.co/l5AR83q… 3 days ago Football Daily 🗣"Wilson's goals will ease Joelinton pressure" @stighefootball on Newcastle signing Callum Wilson https://t.co/l5AR83qDES 3 days ago