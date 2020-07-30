Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tory MP tables amendment over controversial Brexit Bill

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Tory MP tables amendment over controversial Brexit Bill

Tory MP tables amendment over controversial Brexit Bill

Conservative MP Sir Bob Neill has tabled an amendment to the Internal Markets Bill over Boris Johnson's plan to override the Withdrawal Agreement.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bob Neill Bob Neill British politician

Minister: Planned NI legislation "breaks international law" [Video]

Minister: Planned NI legislation "breaks international law"

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has admitted that changes to the Internal Markets Bill to override the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act "breaks international law in a very specific and limited way", in response to a question from Conservative MP Sir Bob Neill. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:29Published

Conservative Party (UK) Conservative Party (UK) Centre-right political party in the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson: Government taking the tough calls to take country through pandemic [Video]

Boris Johnson: Government taking the tough calls to take country through pandemic

Sir Keir Starmer pushes Boris Johnson to admit there is a problem with thetest, trace and isolate system and the PM counters saying the Tories are'taking the tough calls'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published

UK tells Rishi Sunak now is not the time to raise taxes

 London — Investors, economists and legislators in Britain’s ruling Conservative Party are sending Rishi Sunak a simple message: now is not the time for major..
WorldNews
Transport Committee chairman says 'lessons really need to be learned' from Stonehaven crash [Video]

Transport Committee chairman says 'lessons really need to be learned' from Stonehaven crash

Conservative MP Huw Merriman, chairman of the Commons Transport SelectCommittee, said “lessons really need to be learned” about using trains in badweather. Speaking after the minute’s silence at London’s Waterloo Station, hetold the PA news agency: “We have looked, over my five years, at rail safety,and I’m very conscious that we have one of the safest railways in Europe. "ButI’m also of the view that we mustn’t rest on our laurels, and there’s alwaysmore that can be done. “I think lessons really need to be learned about usingthe trains when the weather just isn’t suitable."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
Former Tory MP Charlie Elphicke guilty of sexual assaults on women [Video]

Former Tory MP Charlie Elphicke guilty of sexual assaults on women

Married former Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke is facing the “very realpossibility” of jail after being convicted of sexually assaulting two women innear-identical circumstances. The jury at Southwark Crown Court dismissed the49-year-old’s claims his accusers were lying, instead believing victims whogave tearful evidence during a three-and-a-half week trial. Elphicke, a formerlawyer who admitted lying to police, his wife and party bosses when theallegations were first put to him, was MP for Dover between 2010 and 2019.Judge Mrs Justice Whipple released Elphicke on bail to be sentenced inSeptember.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab welcomes German and French counterparts [Video]

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab welcomes German and French counterparts

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab greets his French and German counterparts,Jean-Yves le Drian and Heiko Maas, as they arrive in Chevening, Kent, for theE3 Foreign Ministers meeting. The three representatives are meeting afterPrime Minister Boris Johnson laid out the new Brexit deal, and while a JointCommittee between the UK and EU convenes to discuss the deal in London.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

EU mulls legal action against Britain over plan to break Brexit divorce deal

 Britain and the European Union will hold emergency talks on Thursday over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to undercut parts of the Brexit divorce treaty,..
WorldNews

Brexit: UK and EU set for emergency talks as tensions rise

 The EU calls for clarity over Boris Johnson's proposed changes to the Brexit withdrawal agreement.
BBC News

Coronavirus: Concerns over Boris Johnson's 'moonshot' testing plans

 Medical experts raise doubts about plans to have "millions" of coronavirus tests processed every day.
BBC News

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Labour: Testing a 'fiasco' amid rising rates [Video]

Labour: Testing a 'fiasco' amid rising rates

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has urged the Government to fix the 'fiasco' in Test and Trace amid the concern over the rising rates of Covid-19. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:24Published
New restrictions imposed on Lanarkshire [Video]

New restrictions imposed on Lanarkshire

Scotland's Deputy First Minister John Swinney has announced new restrictions on visiting other households in Lanarkshire from midnight tonight after a rise in coronavirus cases. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:38Published

How to hide, unfriend, or block someone on Facebook

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

These days, it’s no longer surprising when a friend or acquaintance suddenly breaks into a rant on your..
The Verge
Households banned from meeting in Birmingham [Video]

Households banned from meeting in Birmingham

New restrictions have been imposed on Birmingham, Solihull and Sandwell following a spike of Covid-19 cases in the area. From next week people will not be able to socialise outside of their own household. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:47Published

Tweets about this