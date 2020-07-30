Tory MP tables amendment over controversial Brexit Bill

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has admitted that changes to the Internal Markets Bill to override the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act "breaks international law in a very specific and limited way", in response to a question from Conservative MP Sir Bob Neill. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Conservative MP Huw Merriman, chairman of the Commons Transport SelectCommittee, said “lessons really need to be learned” about using trains in badweather. Speaking after the minute’s silence at London’s Waterloo Station, hetold the PA news agency: “We have looked, over my five years, at rail safety,and I’m very conscious that we have one of the safest railways in Europe. "ButI’m also of the view that we mustn’t rest on our laurels, and there’s alwaysmore that can be done. “I think lessons really need to be learned about usingthe trains when the weather just isn’t suitable."
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Married former Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke is facing the “very realpossibility” of jail after being convicted of sexually assaulting two women innear-identical circumstances. The jury at Southwark Crown Court dismissed the49-year-old’s claims his accusers were lying, instead believing victims whogave tearful evidence during a three-and-a-half week trial. Elphicke, a formerlawyer who admitted lying to police, his wife and party bosses when theallegations were first put to him, was MP for Dover between 2010 and 2019.Judge Mrs Justice Whipple released Elphicke on bail to be sentenced inSeptember.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab greets his French and German counterparts,Jean-Yves le Drian and Heiko Maas, as they arrive in Chevening, Kent, for theE3 Foreign Ministers meeting. The three representatives are meeting afterPrime Minister Boris Johnson laid out the new Brexit deal, and while a JointCommittee between the UK and EU convenes to discuss the deal in London.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has urged the Government to fix the 'fiasco' in Test and Trace amid the concern over the rising rates of Covid-19. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Scotland's Deputy First Minister John Swinney has announced new restrictions on visiting other households in Lanarkshire from midnight tonight after a rise in coronavirus cases.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
New restrictions have been imposed on Birmingham, Solihull and Sandwell following a spike of Covid-19 cases in the area. From next week people will not be able to socialise outside of their own household. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn