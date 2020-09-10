Utica remembers 9/11

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 8 minutes ago

A memorial ceremony was held on Memorial Parkway in Utica Friday morning, to honor first responders lost on Sept.

This morning in utica at the 9/11 memorial on memorial parkway the city conducted a remembrance ceremony.

The utica fire and police departments along with city officials and members of the community read the names of first responders who died in the act of heroism on 9/11.

Families also laid flowers for local members of the community who passed away.

This event was closed to the public in order to follow mass gathering guidelines and regulations.

Robert palmieri: being that we are going through the covid -19, this ceremony you can't ever forget it, which we will never.

Anyone interested in visiting the memorial can now do so.

