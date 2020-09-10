Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Utica remembers 9/11

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Utica remembers 9/11

Utica remembers 9/11

A memorial ceremony was held on Memorial Parkway in Utica Friday morning, to honor first responders lost on Sept.

11, 2001.

Of september 11.

This morning in utica at the 9/11 memorial on memorial parkway the city conducted a remembrance ceremony.

The utica fire and police departments along with city officials and members of the community read the names of first responders who died in the act of heroism on 9/11.

Families also laid flowers for local members of the community who passed away.

This event was closed to the public in order to follow mass gathering guidelines and regulations.

Robert palmieri: being that we are going through the covid -19, this ceremony you can't ever forget it, which we will never.

But it was not athe level thate usually havit's muc.

Anyone interested in visiting the memorial can now do so.

The ride for




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Utica Police Reform Advisory Committee react [Video]

Utica Police Reform Advisory Committee react

Utica Police Reform Advisory Committee react

Credit: WKTVPublished
Notre Dame schools reopen [Video]

Notre Dame schools reopen

Utica Notre Dame reopens for full in-person learning

Credit: WKTVPublished
Full Utica unauthorized force press conference [Video]

Full Utica unauthorized force press conference

The full press conference held Thursday, Sept. 10, regarding a Utica police officers who was suspended for using unauthorized physical force during an arrest.

Credit: WKTVPublished