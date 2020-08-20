'De Gea guaranteed No 1 over Henderson'
Gary Neville is confident David de Gea will start the season as Manchester United’s No 1 goalkeeper over Dean Henderson.
'Henderson to go head-to-head with De Gea'Dean Henderson has signed a new six-year contract with Manchester United and will compete with David de Gea to be number one, James Cooper reports.
Solskjaer's goalkeeping conundrumFormer Manchester United defender Danny Higginbotham says he expects Dean Henderson to challenge David de Gea for the number one spot at Old Trafford this season.