'De Gea guaranteed No 1 over Henderson'

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:20s
'De Gea guaranteed No 1 over Henderson'

'De Gea guaranteed No 1 over Henderson'

Gary Neville is confident David de Gea will start the season as Manchester United’s No 1 goalkeeper over Dean Henderson.


Gary Neville reveals 'serious concerns' over De Gea, Henderson rivalry

Henderson will keep De Gea on his toes at Man Utd this season - but the pundit believes it creates a serious concern.
Team Talk - Published

Solskjaer refuses to name who will start for Man Utd out of De Gea and Henderson

Solskjaer refuses to name who will start for Man Utd out of De Gea and Henderson Manchester United take on Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday, with question marks over who will start in goal.
Football.london - Published Also reported by •The Sport ReviewDaily Star


Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains why David De Gea got nod over Dean Henderson

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains why David De Gea got nod over Dean Henderson It was unknown who would be Manchester United's first choice goalkeeper for this season with David De Gea and Dean Henderson competing for the spot.
Daily Star - Published


'Henderson to go head-to-head with De Gea' [Video]

'Henderson to go head-to-head with De Gea'

Dean Henderson has signed a new six-year contract with Manchester United and will compete with David de Gea to be number one, James Cooper reports.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:47
Solskjaer's goalkeeping conundrum [Video]

Solskjaer's goalkeeping conundrum

Former Manchester United defender Danny Higginbotham says he expects Dean Henderson to challenge David de Gea for the number one spot at Old Trafford this season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:44